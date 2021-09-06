China
Germany says no indication death of its Beijing envoy was political
BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday there was no reason to believe that the sudden death of Jan Heckers, Germany's newly appointed ambassador to Beijing, had a political dimension.
"There is no indication that the death is linked to his political function," ministry spokesperson Andrea Sasse told a regular news conference in Berlin. read more
