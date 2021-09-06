Germany says no indication death of its Beijing envoy was political

The German and European Union flags fly at half mast after German ambassador to China Jan Hecker passed away, at the Germany embassy in Beijing, China September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday there was no reason to believe that the sudden death of Jan Heckers, Germany's newly appointed ambassador to Beijing, had a political dimension.

"There is no indication that the death is linked to his political function," ministry spokesperson Andrea Sasse told a regular news conference in Berlin. read more

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

