Germany says U.N. rights chief's trip to China fell short of expectation

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) via video link, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 25, 2022, in this handout provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Also at the meeting are Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Mao Zhaoxu, and Christian Salazar, director of the field operations and technical cooperation division of OHCHR. OHCHR/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - A trip by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's to China fell short of expectation to provide a transparent clarification of human rights violation allegations in the region of Xinjiang, Germany's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Due to the Chinese restrictions, free, unhindered access to people and places was not possible during the trip. This ruled out an independent assessment of the situation on site," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

Still, Germany continues to expect that Bachelet will publish the announced report on the human rights situation in Xinjiang as soon as possible, the spokesperson added. read more

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tomasz Janowski

