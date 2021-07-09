Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany taking seriously report on China's BGI collecting gene data - spokesman

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Germany takes seriously a report that China's BGI Genomics is passing personal DNA data to Chinese authorities and is discussing the matter with the relevant Berlin ministries and the European Commission, a health ministry spokesperson said.

BGI, which sells prenatal tests around the world developed them in collaboration with the country's military and is using them to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations, a Reuters review of scientific papers and company statements found.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa

