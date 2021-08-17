Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Investors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey

1 minute read

A sign for a Bank of America office is pictured in Burbank, California August 19, 2011. Bank of America Corp plans to cut 3,500 jobs in the next few weeks as CEO Brian Moynihan tries to come to grips with the bank's $1 trillion pile of problem home mortgages. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Less than half of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect the European economy to further improve over the next twelve months, marking the lowest proportion since last June, BoFA's August survey edition said on Tuesday.

Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID concerns, with 19% of investors citing the Delta variant as the biggest tail risk to the European economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a taper tantrum, the European edition of the popular monthly survey said.

As a result, a net 23% of investors were overweight cash, the highest share in a year, BoFA said.

About 70% of BofA's clients, with $750 billion in assets under management, said they expect the reflation trade has further room to run, compared to 64% in the July survey.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 6:52 AM UTC

Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics

Hong Kong's government may cut ties with one of the city's key legal profession associations if it gets involved in politics, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday in her latest warning to civil society groups.

China
Analysis: As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality
China
Beijing takes stake, board seat in ByteDance's key China entity - The Information
China
Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride, earnings beat estimates
China
Investors raise cash holdings as European economic outlook darkens - BoFA survey