China · July 6, 2021 · 7:53 PM UTC China crackdown on tech and overseas-listed shares prompts sell-off of Didi, others

Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) shares fell as much as 25% in early U.S. trading on Tuesday in the first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company's app to be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.