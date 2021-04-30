Skip to main content

ChinaGrowth in China's services sector slows in April - official PMI

People walk at the Bund, in front of Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in April but remained well in expansionary territory, official data showed on Friday, as the domestic consumption recovery continued.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 54.9 from 56.3 in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the recovery in China's services sector, which includes many smaller and private companies, has lagged manufacturing, a gradual improvement in consumption has supported activity.

The official April composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 53.8 from March's 55.3.

China

