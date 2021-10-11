Skip to main content

China

Harbin among first Chinese cities to announce steps to help property developers

2 minute read

Smoke is seen from chimneys at a coal-fired heating station next to new apartment blocks in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 26, 2019. Picture taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Harbin has become one of the first cities in China to announce measures to support property developers and their projects, which have been shaken by the deepening debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group (3333.HK).

Developers should get back part of their presale funds held in government escrow accounts as quickly as possible to relieve pressure on their cashflows, the government of Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, said on Sunday in a statement on its website.

Developers with good credit profiles should also be allowed to re-embark on presale activities as soon as they are able to, the statement said.

"It is expected that other cities will follow suit, especially those under great pressure from high inventories, including some tier-three and four cities in central and western regions," said Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.

Even before Evergrande's debt woes took centre stage, the property sector - which accounts for about a quarter of China's gross domestic product - had been hit by tighter borrowing caps that have hurt cashflow as well as developers' ability to finish construction and raise funds for new projects. read more

Harbin also said it will give subsidies of up to 100,000 yuan ($15,500) to talented residents with skills and qualifications looking to buy homes for the first time.

Property investment and sales have been on a decline while growth in new home prices slow.

In Zhangjiakou, a lower-tier city in Hebei province north of Beijing, some developers have started to lower prices in a bid to boost sales and bolster cashflows.

($1 = 6.4370 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 10, 2021 · 1:59 PM UTC

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced.

China
China denounces 'insane' Australian ex-PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks
China
China proposes adding cryptocurrency mining to 'negative list' of industries
China
Chinese ex-journalist detained on suspicion of defaming war heroes
China
Harbin among first Chinese cities to announce steps to help property developers