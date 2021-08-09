Heavy rain in Sichuan causes economic losses, houses collapse - state media

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Heavy rain in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has caused 250 million yuan ($38.57 million) in economic damage, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Saturday.

As of 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, the rainfall affected 121,600 people in six cities across the province. There were 45 houses that collapsed and 118 that were severely damaged, the broadcaster added.

China typically receives its highest rainfall in the summer. Chinese experts have warned recently that extreme weather could cause danger.

Last month, central Henan province was hit by severe storms, with the provincial capital Zhengzhou seeing the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just three days.

($1 = 6.4825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Stephen Coates

