HNA Group's chairman taken away by police due to suspected crime - company statement

The HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offenses, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Friday.

HNA's CEO Tan Xiangdong was also taken away by police for suspected crime, it added.

The group said its bankruptcy and restructuring work is progressing smoothly.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Min Zhang; Editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.