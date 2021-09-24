Skip to main content

China

HNA Group's chairman taken away by police due to suspected crime - company statement

1 minute read

The HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offenses, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Friday.

HNA's CEO Tan Xiangdong was also taken away by police for suspected crime, it added.

The group said its bankruptcy and restructuring work is progressing smoothly.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Min Zhang; Editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 11:27 AM UTC

Evergrande's billionaire boss exuded calm as crisis grew

Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande , was facing mounting pressure with debt repayments.

China
China draws up list of 100 instances of U.S. "interference" in Hong Kong
China
Analysis: For Xi and China Evergrande, a delicate balancing act
China
Alarmed by Evergrande, China's lenders hold back on new credit for property developers
China
Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk