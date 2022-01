A flight attendant walks under an information board at the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong International Airport said on Friday passenger transit flights from countries considered high-risk because of the coronavirus will be suspended from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15.

Hong Kong considers more than 100 countries as high risk.

