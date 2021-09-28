Skip to main content

China

Hong Kong asks banks to report exposure to Evergrande - Bloomberg

1 minute read

A crane stands at a construction site near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's central bank has asked lenders to report their exposure to debt-laden China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on concerns over potential systemic risks to the region's financial system, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority queried lenders in the city last week, giving them 24 hours to respond on their financial commitments to China's most indebted developer, both in terms of lending and derivatives, Bloomberg reported. It's at least the second time in recent months the authority took an interest in how much banks are exposed to Evergrande.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:37 AM UTC

Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday.

China
White House rebuts idea that Huawei's Meng was freed in prisoner swap
China
PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
China
U.S. citizens blocked from leaving China return home after three years
China
Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator