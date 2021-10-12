Skip to main content

Hong Kong closes schools and raises typhoon warning

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities closed schools on Tuesday and raised the third highest storm warning as a typhoon threatened the financial hub for the second time in less than a week.

The Hong Kong observatory raised the number 8 typhoon signal as severe tropical storm Kompasu moved southeast of the city in the South China Sea. The highest storm signal is a No. 10.

Hong Kong's financial markets will not open on Wednesday if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT).

