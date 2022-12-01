Hong Kong court adjourns trial of tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai

[1/4] Armed police stand guard as they escort a prison van that is believed to carry media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, to the High Court in Hong Kong, China, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu















HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Thursday adjourned to Dec. 13 the high-profile trial of tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai, who is charged with two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign countries or external elements, and one count of collusion with foreign forces under a national security law.

Lai is also charged with conspiracy to print seditious publications.

Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.