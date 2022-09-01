Hong Kong COVID cases hit 10,586 amid concerns over tighter restrictions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Travellers queue up for shuttle bus to quarantine hotels at the Hong Kong International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 10,586 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a rise in daily cases triggers concerns that authorities will tighten COVID-19 restrictions just as the government has gradually relaxed some of the world's most stringent measures.

Government advisers have said the recent rise in infections was expected and dismissed the need for tighter restrictions, according to local media.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.