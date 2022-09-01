1 minute read
Hong Kong COVID cases hit 10,586 amid concerns over tighter restrictions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 10,586 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a rise in daily cases triggers concerns that authorities will tighten COVID-19 restrictions just as the government has gradually relaxed some of the world's most stringent measures.
Government advisers have said the recent rise in infections was expected and dismissed the need for tighter restrictions, according to local media.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.