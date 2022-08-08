1 minute read
Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Monday it has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for all arrivals into the global financial hub to three days in a hotel versus seven days, as authorities slowly unwind the city's stringent pandemic rules.
The measures will be effective from Friday.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
