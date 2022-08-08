Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers

Travellers queue up for shuttle bus to quarantine hotels at the Hong Kong International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Monday it has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for all arrivals into the global financial hub to three days in a hotel versus seven days, as authorities slowly unwind the city's stringent pandemic rules.

The measures will be effective from Friday.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

