Hong Kong daily COVID cases rise above 2,000, highest since April
HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest since April, as daily COVID-19 cases rise ahead of celebrations to mark the city's 25th anniversary of its handover to China.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Farah Master; editing by Andrew Heavens
