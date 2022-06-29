Hong Kong daily COVID cases rise above 2,000, highest since April

People wearing face masks sit at the seaside nearby Victoria Harbour, after the government eased the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on businesses, in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, China, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest since April, as daily COVID-19 cases rise ahead of celebrations to mark the city's 25th anniversary of its handover to China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Farah Master; editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.