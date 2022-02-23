Hong Kong economy expected to grow 2.0%-3.5% in 2022- finance sec

HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this year after expanding 6.4% in 2021, as social restrictions to tackle a growing COVID-19 outbreak are expected to curb activity, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Chan unveiled the Asian financial hub's 2022/23 budget in a video conference with legislators.

