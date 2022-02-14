Hong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK

Pedestrians wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak cross a street near a mall adorned with Lunar New Year decorations, at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will extend the suspension of face-to-face classes by two weeks until March 7, local broadcaster RTHK said on Monday, as the global financial hub grapples to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Reporting By Twinne Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Toby Chopra

