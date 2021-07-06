Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hong Kong govt says privacy law amendments only concern 'doxxing' acts

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference to announce the replacement of the Police Chief and Security Secretary, in Hong Kong, China June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday proposed amendments to the city's privacy law only concern "doxxing acts and law-enforcement powers of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

The statement came after a technology industry group warned that tech companies such as Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) could stop offering their services in Hong Kong if it proceeds with plans to change privacy laws. read more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier the proposed changes will only target illegal "doxxing" behaviour, referring to the practice of the sharing of people's personal data without their consent. read more

