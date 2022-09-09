Hong Kong govt scraps quarantine rules for air crew

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong scrapped its quarantine rules for locally based airline crew, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Under the new arrangements, locally based air crew can return home after obtaining a negative result of the nucleic acid test conducted at the airport, the statement said.

Reporting by Meg Shen

