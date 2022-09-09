1 minute read
Hong Kong govt scraps quarantine rules for air crew
HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong scrapped its quarantine rules for locally based airline crew, the government said in a statement on Friday.
Under the new arrangements, locally based air crew can return home after obtaining a negative result of the nucleic acid test conducted at the airport, the statement said.
Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
