Hong Kong group says retail traffic has dropped 40% from Dec

A pedestrian walks past a closed hair salon at a shopping mall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Thursday retail traffic in the global financial hub has dropped 40% from December as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions batter the sector.

The association, which represents around 9,000 retail outlets and employs over half of the local retail workforce, also urged developers to offer rental concessions to businesses.

Reporting By Clare Jim and Anne Marie Roantree

