Hong Kong leader proposes 'reverse quarantine' for China travel

Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee speaks during a news conference over the shortened COVID-19 quarantine period, in Hong Kong, China, August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said mainland Chinese officials have expressed support for a proposed system that will enable residents to quarantine in the former British colony before travelling across the border to Guangdong province.

Authorities are still working out the details of what Lee called a "reverse quarantine" during a news briefing.

