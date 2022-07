Hong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system, South China Morning Post reports

A police officer keeps watch at the Soho nightlife area to remind people of social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is considering to implement a health code system similar to China to fight Covid infections without tightening social-distancing measures, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday citing new Secretary for Health Lo Chung-Mau.

Lo dismissed the concerns on proposed measure to be unpopular with the residents of Hong Kong, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said citing the health secretary's comments on a TV programme.

The report did not say what the health code would entail.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Since the start of COVID-19, localities across the China have used colour-marked health codes to grant individuals access to public transportation, hotels, and other basic amenities, using location trackers and other data to assess one's exposure to the virus.

Hong Kong's Department of health did not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Hong Kong has tried to emulate China's "dynamic zero COVID" approach. But unlike in the mainland, Hong Kong's territory, home to more than 7 million people, remains highly reliant on international travel and business. read more

Last week Hong Kong suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.