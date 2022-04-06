Hong Kong No. 2 official says he plans to run in leadership election

Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu announces the withdrawal of the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's No. 2 official, John Lee, said on Wednesday he had resigned to run in a leadership election in May, two days after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she will not seek a second five-year term. read more

Lee said he was awaiting Beijing's approval for him to stand in the leadership election.

Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to the global financial hub's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy or finance.

Reporting By Clare Jim, Twinnie Siu, Greg Torode and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Andrew Heavens

