Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Hong Kong police arrest activist in Kowloon district on Tiananmen anniversary

1 minute read

Hong Kong police arrested one person in the working class district of Mong Kok on Friday evening, as people marked the 32nd anniversary of Beijing's bloody crackdown on democracy activists in and around Tiananmen Square.

Earlier, police sealed off a park where tens of thousands gather annually to commemorate the crackdown, and they arrested the vigil's organiser.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 1:36 PM UTCHong Kong locks down Tiananmen vigil park amid tight security, arrests organiser

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on Friday and arrested the planned vigil's organiser.

ChinaHong Kong not dead yet, says Tiananmen veteran taking lone stand in park for June 4 vigil
ChinaWhat people are saying about Tiananmen anniversary and vigil ban in Hong Kong
ChinaTaiwan will never forget China's Tiananmen crackdown, says president
ChinaChina's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown