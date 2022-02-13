1 minute read
Hong Kong to report record 3,000 COVID cases on Sunday -TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report around 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.
(This story corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)
Reporting By Joyce Zhou, Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Willia Mallard
