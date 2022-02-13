Hong Kong to report record 3,000 COVID cases on Sunday -TVB

People queue outside a makeshift testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report around 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.

(This story corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Joyce Zhou, Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Willia Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.