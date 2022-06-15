1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 1,047 new coronavirus infections
HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 1,047 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the first time the daily tally has topped 1,000 since mid-April, as cases crept up ahead of celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom;
