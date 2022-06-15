Hong Kong reports 1,047 new coronavirus infections

People wearing face masks sit at the seaside nearby Victoria Harbour, after the government eased the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on businesses, in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, China, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 1,047 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the first time the daily tally has topped 1,000 since mid-April, as cases crept up ahead of celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom;

