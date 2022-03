Patients wearing face masks rest at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,272 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 27,765 on Tuesday and 217 deaths, compared with 228 in the previous 24 hours.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

