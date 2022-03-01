1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 32,597 new COVID cases on Tuesday
HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,597 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a record 117 deaths in the past 24 hours, as the global financial hub prepared for mandatory testing and a lockdown.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens
