Hong Kong reports 32,597 new COVID cases on Tuesday

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), move a patient on a stretcher at a makeshift coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment area, outside a hospital in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,597 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a record 117 deaths in the past 24 hours, as the global financial hub prepared for mandatory testing and a lockdown.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

