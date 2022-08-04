Hong Kong reports 5,020 new COVID cases on Thursday

Travellers wearing face shield walk through Hong Kong International Airport Departure Hall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and three new deaths, as daily infections continue to rise.

The Chinese-ruled city, which enforces some of the toughest COVID restrictions in the world, is expected to ease quarantine requirements for travellers in coming days. Its COVID policies are not as strict as in mainland China.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Marius Zaharia

