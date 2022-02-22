1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 6,211 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 6,211 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, and another 9,369 cases who came up positive in preliminary tests, as the city battles to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson
