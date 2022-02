Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID cases

People queue up at a community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported a record 26,026 daily COVID-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alun John and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.