Hong Kong to shorten 21 day quarantine requirement for arrivals

A woman walks past empty counters of Cathay Pacific at Hong Kong International Airport following fresh measures to control coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Hong Kong, China January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will shorten its 21-day quarantine requirement to 14 days for incoming travellers starting from Feb. 5, leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday, a move that comes after months of pressure from financial executives and foreign diplomats who said the rule was eroding the city's competitiveness.

Currently Hong Kong residents returning from over 160 countries are mandated to quarantine for 21 days at their own cost in designated hotels.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newswroom; writing by Farah Master

