Hong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election
HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong former deputy leader John Lee will run in a leadership election in May, according to a press invitation seen by Reuters late on Friday.
Lee, the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday, will hold a news conference to make the announcement formally on Saturday. read more
The 64-year-old, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to Hong Kong's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy.
