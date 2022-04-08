Hong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election

Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee, arrives at his office after Central People's Government approves his resignation, in Hong Kong, China, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong former deputy leader John Lee will run in a leadership election in May, according to a press invitation seen by Reuters late on Friday.

Lee, the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday, will hold a news conference to make the announcement formally on Saturday. read more

The 64-year-old, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to Hong Kong's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim and Joyce Zhou; Editing by Hugh Lawson

