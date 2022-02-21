Hong Kong's Nov-Jan unemployment unchanged at 3.9%, outlook gloomy

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% in the November-January quarter, the government said on Monday, and the outlook is overshadowed by a surge in coronavirus cases that is piling pressure on the economy.

The figure was weighed by a COVID-19 outbreak fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant. It compared with 3.9% in the October-December period.

"The deterioration in the local epidemic situation of late will pose further pressure on the labour market," the government said.

