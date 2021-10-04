Skip to main content

China

Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times, citing media reports

1 minute read

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hopson Development (0754.HK) plans to acquire around 51% of China Evergrande's property services (6666.HK) unit for more than HK$40 billion ($5 billion), China's Global Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed media reports.

Shares of China Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services Group and Hopson were all suspended on Monday.

($1 = 7.7863 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 3, 2021 · 2:21 PM UTC

U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan

The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan, after the island scrambled jets to warn away close to 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone over a three-day period.

China
U.S. concerned with China's rising military activity near Taiwan
China
China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister
China
Factories struggling as supply constraints hit, costs rise
China
Sturridge has joined Perth to win, says Glory coach Garcia

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory to help turn the A-League side into a winning team said the club's head coach Richard Garcia.