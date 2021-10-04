China
Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times, citing media reports
HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hopson Development (0754.HK) plans to acquire around 51% of China Evergrande's property services (6666.HK) unit for more than HK$40 billion ($5 billion), China's Global Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed media reports.
Shares of China Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services Group and Hopson were all suspended on Monday.
($1 = 7.7863 Hong Kong dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.