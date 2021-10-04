Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times, citing media reports

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hopson Development (0754.HK) plans to acquire around 51% of China Evergrande's property services (6666.HK) unit for more than HK$40 billion ($5 billion), China's Global Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed media reports.

Shares of China Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services Group and Hopson were all suspended on Monday.

($1 = 7.7863 Hong Kong dollars)

