China

Huawei's Meng arrives in Shenzhen after release from Canada

1 minute read

People walk under a giant screen displaying a message that reads "Welcome home Meng Wanzhou" at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport before the Huawei Technologies chief financial officer is expected to arrive from Canada, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHENZHEN, China, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, landed in Shenzhen on Saturday evening after more than 1,000 days under house arrest in Canada.

Meng, the daugher of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was released late on Friday after securing a deal with U.S. prosecutors who had charged her with covering up breaches of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

