China
Huawei's Meng arrives in Shenzhen after release from Canada
SHENZHEN, China, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, landed in Shenzhen on Saturday evening after more than 1,000 days under house arrest in Canada.
Meng, the daugher of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was released late on Friday after securing a deal with U.S. prosecutors who had charged her with covering up breaches of U.S. sanctions against Iran.
