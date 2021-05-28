Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Hyundai Motor considers selling one of its Beijing factory sites - Yonhap

Reuters
2 minute read

A shop sign of Hyundai is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is in talks with the Chinese government to sell one of its factory sites in Beijing, news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Yonhap said Hyundai Motor is promoting the sale of the factory site, the first one it had built in Beijing, to the Shunyi district government in China's capital city. (https://bit.ly/3oVd3UC)

Beijing Hyundai, the joint venture between Hyundai Motor and China's BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK), has three manufacturing plants in Beijing.

Hyundai and BAIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chinese media on Thursday reported electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto is interested in taking over the factory, citing unnamed sources. Li Auto declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

In April, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to launch EVs in China every year starting 2022 to enhance its presence in the world's biggest car market. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · May 27, 2021 · 4:11 AM UTCChinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigationsand undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, China's U.S. embassy said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about where the virus emerged.

ChinaBiden's defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding
ChinaBlinken says Chinese government continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions
ChinaEXCLUSIVE Hong Kong threatens Lai’s bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts
ChinaChina's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices