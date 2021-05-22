Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ChinaIAEA chief Grossi to hold news conference on Sunday afternoon

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi waits for the beginning of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, will hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon, the agency said on Saturday, as he is in talks with Iran on extending a monitoring arrangement that could impact wider negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The IAEA did not specify the subject of the news conference. It said reporters should plan to gather at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), though the exact time would be announced later.

