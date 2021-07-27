Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

IMF's Gopinath says would be concerned on inflation if expectations become unanchored

Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, takes questions at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday that high inflation readings are mostly a U.S. phenomenon and are expected decline next year, adding that she would be concerned if medium-term inflation expectations rise.

"Next year, in terms of what would be concerning, it would be if we saw medium-term inflation expectations, de-anchoring," Gopinath told a news conference on the IMF's economic outlook.

"So if they were moving kind of durably away from the Fed's 2% target and moving away in a way that we haven't seen before, then that would absolutely give, you know, cause for concern," she said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

