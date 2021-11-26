India, Russia and China worried by Afghanistan humanitarian situation

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China said on Friday they were concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The smuggling of illicit drugs including opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond also poses a serious threat to regional security and stability, the ministers said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal, Editing by Timothy Heritage

