China

India says significant work needed on WTO fisheries deal

Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - India's trade minister told a World Trade Organization ministerial on Thursday that significant work was needed on a draft fisheries agreement to ensure that the concerns of developing countries are addressed.

"We still need to cover significant ground to make the text balanced, to meet the just concerns of developing and LDC (least-developed country) members," said Piyush Goyal, calling one aspect of the draft deal "unequal, unfair, unjust".

He added that India was committed to concluding the negotiations if its concerns are taken into account.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

