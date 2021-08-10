Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by banking and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance dropped 3% after an Indian court restricted the company from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors.

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.25% to 16,298 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.27% to 54,552.06.

India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's (PNBH.NS) 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed. read more

Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) and Power Grid Corp Ltd NS> are due to report earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing, dragged by a largely soft performance on Wall Street and persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

