Indian shares end lower on losses in banks, metals

2 minute read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, led by losses in banking and metal stocks amid a selloff in global markets sparked by a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.76% to 15,632.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) closed down 0.68% at 52,198.51.

The Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) was a major drag, down 1.89%, with HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), IndusInd (INBK.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and AU Small Finance Bank (AUFI.NS) among the losers.

Metal and realty also ended down at 2.34% and 2.53%, respectively.

Asian Paints closed at a record high after the company's quarterly net profit more than doubled to 5.69 billion rupees ($76.29 mln), ahead of analysts' expectations of 5.21 billion rupees.

The broader Nifty Smallcap100 (.NIFSMCP100) and Midcap100 (.NIFMDCP100) indexes fell 1.4% each, their sharpest intraday fall in a month.

European shares bounced back from their worst day of the year on Tuesday, but Asian stocks were down, as the fast-spreading Delta variant raised fears that further lockdowns could upend global economic recovery.

Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months as COVID-19 deaths increased in the United States.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

