Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

3 minute read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by auto stocks after monthly data showed an uptick in July retail sales, with Mahindra & Mahindra leading gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week.

By 0530 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.34% to 16,293.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.36% to 54,472.37.

"There is good buying from foreign institutional investors, and we can expect the market to rise further this week and the next," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares notched gains for four out of five sessions last week, scaling record peaks on Wednesday thanks to ample liquidity and strong corporate earnings momentum. Both indexes gained 3% last week.

The Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) rose 0.48% on Monday, after data from India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed total vehicle retail sales for July rose 34.12% from a year ago.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) were the top two gainers on the Nifty, adding 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

The carmaker reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday, as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved. read more

Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings (ROLE.NS) rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut.

Meanwhile, Nifty's metal (.NIFTYMET) and energy sub-indexes inched 0.19% and 0.18% lower, respectively.

Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 4:44 AM UTCChina reports more COVID-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests

China reported more COVID-19 cases as it entered the third week of its current outbreak on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out locally-transmitted infections.

ChinaHeavy rain in Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people - state media

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated because of heavy rains and floods in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, state media reported on Monday.

ChinaChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
ChinaAlibaba fires manager accused of sexually assaulting employee
ChinaIndian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data