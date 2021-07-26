Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Monday as financials negated gains in consumer and pharma stocks, while investors awaited earnings reports from a slew of corporate heavyweights, including Tata Motors.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.07% at 15,845.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was lower 0.09% at 52,927.86. Both indexes ended up about 0.2% on Friday.

Apart from Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings from three other big Nifty 50 companies later in the day - Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS).

Shares of cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) rose as much as 1.3% after the company reported a 28.6% rise in its quarterly standalone net profit. The consumer goods index (.NIFTYFMCG) was up about 0.4%.

ICICI Bank fell as much as 1.9% after the company said its asset quality deteriorated in the latest quarter compared to the previous year. The bank index (.NSEBANK) was down 0.6%.

Reliance Industries was slightly lower in volatile trading after the company reported a 58% jump in quarterly revenue, led by a strong show at its oil and gas business, but said footfall at its retail network fell as the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country.

Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

