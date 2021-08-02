Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares rise as auto stocks gain on solid July sales data

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by auto stocks as monthly data showed recovery in July sales after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.5% to 15,845 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.60% to 52,901.28. Both the indexes posted their third straight monthly gains in July.

India's top car maker Maruti Ltd (MRTI.NS) on Sunday reported 50% jump in July sales, compared with a year ago, while Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) posted a 92% surge in total domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) on Monday said its July sales jumped 44% against a year ago. FWN2P706N

The Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) rose 1%, led by a 1.6% gain each in Maruti and Tata Motors.

