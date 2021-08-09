Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares rise on IT boost, Mahindra leads gains

2 minute read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, boosted by information technology stocks, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra led gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week.

By 0401 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.39% to 16,300.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.39% to 54,487.42.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) advanced the most among sectoral indexes and was up 1.1% in early trade. The sub-index gained 2.7% last week.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) shares were up 2.5%. The company reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday before markets closed, as demand for the Indian automaker's passenger vehicles and tractors improved. read more

Industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings (ROLE.NS) is set to make its market debut later in the day.

Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

