Indian shares rise on stronger metal stocks

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in metal stocks, while record highs hit by U.S. stocks overnight also aided sentiment.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.30% to 16,329.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.27% to 54,702.44

The Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) advanced the most among sectoral indexes, adding 2.22% in early trading. The sub-index gained 1.23% last week.

Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) were among the top gainers on the Nifty, both rising more than 2%.

Shares of Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) rose 2.8%, a day after the food delivery company reported a jump in first-quarter consolidated revenue to 8.44 billion rupees ($113.41 million).

In the broader Asian market, shares held back on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street after the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

($1 = 74.4200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

