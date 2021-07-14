Investment in Sichuan's key transport projects to top $170.4 bln

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China's southwestern province of Sichuan said on Wednesday that total investment in key transport projects will exceed 1.1 trillion yuan ($170.43 billion) in the next decade.

The projects are expected to generate more than 200 billion yuan worth of demand for construction materials, and over 300 billion yuan demand for equipment, the provincial government said in a statement on its website.

In its latest five-year plan covering the 2021-2025 period, Sichuan province aims to kick start more than 10 key transportation projects, including a high-speed railway linking Chengdu, the province's capital, and the southwestern city of Chongqing outside the province.

($1 = 6.4544 Chinese yuan renminbi)

